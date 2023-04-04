Mayor meets with councillors of City-Sadar-Paharganj Zone

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi held a special meeting with the councillors and officers of City-Sadar-Paharganj Zone to review the development works in the zone on Monday. The meeting was held so that they can discuss local issues of the respective wards and be resolved with better coordination between the councillors and officers.

Oberoi took stock of the civic problems and development works of the zone. The mayor reviewed the status of the zone’s sanitation system, infrastructure and facilities for students in schools, community centres, parks, FCTS, and cleaning of drains.

In the meeting, the councillors were informed about the need for repair of boundary walls of some parks, illegal encroachment in the markets, huge shortage of garbage collection vehicles (auto tippers), illegal parking, problem of stray animals etc.

Along with this, the councillors also informed about the shortage of employees including teachers, animal catchers, environmental assistants and gardeners.

Oberoi directed the officers and councillors to end the lack of communication and cooperate with each other, so that maximum facilities could be provided to the citizens. She said that the Deputy Commissioner should visit their wards along with the councillors. After this, they should together solve the problems of the area on priority basis. Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner has been directed to hold regular meetings with the councillors of the area.

Oberoi said that complaints are being received continuously from the wards that the officers are not working, many officers are not picking up the phone. “Action will be taken if there is no immediate improvement in their working style,” she said.