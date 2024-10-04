Mayor, MCD commissioner chair review meeting

New delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, along with MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, chaired a sanitation review meeting on Friday, focusing on key measures to enhance cleanliness across the city. Attended by Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, Additional Commissioners, and senior officials from the Engineering and DEMS departments, the meeting covered important aspects of the sanitation system and improvements to the MCD 311 app.



Oberoi emphasised that junior engineers and ward incharges must submit daily certificates confirming that their areas are free from construction and demolition (C&D) waste. Similarly, sanitation personnel will ensure that all streets are cleaned, and collected waste is properly transported. Addressing the sanitation of Chandni Chowk, she further highlighted the need for intensive cleaning from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid. She noted that various agencies are being engaged through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to enhance the area’s cleanliness. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continues to conduct cleaning activities in three shifts daily.

To improve grievance redressal, Oberoi discussed expanding the reach of the MCD 311 app by incorporating a chatbot feature, making it more user-friendly for residents to report sanitation issues. She also directed officials to expedite the routing of auto tippers for door-to-door garbage collection, increasing the number of halt points to ensure smoother operations and prevent gaps in service. Additionally, the contact information for sanitation inspectors will be made publicly available, allowing citizens to directly report concerns and improve communication.