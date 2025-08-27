Mayor leads cleanliness drive in Ghonda under ‘Koodey Se Azadi’

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reinforce the message of collective responsibility towards sanitation, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday visited the Ghonda area of Shahdara North Zone under the ongoing “Koodey Se Azadi in Delhi” campaign. The visit was marked by the Mayor’s active participation in a cleanliness drive, symbolically sweeping the streets to encourage residents to embrace cleanliness as a way of life.

He was accompanied by Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, Zone Chairman Puneet Sharma, Vice Chairman Mukesh Bansal, Local Councillor Manisha Puniya, and Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Mishra. Addressing citizens, the Mayor urged residents to keep their homes and surroundings clean while extending full support to the Corporation’s campaign under the motto “Clean Delhi, Healthy Delhi.”

As part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, the Mayor also planted saplings in Yamuna Vihar, underlining the campaign’s environmental dimension. “Cleanliness is not merely the Corporation’s responsibility but the duty of every citizen. Together, we can make Delhi free from garbage,” the Mayor said, calling upon citizens to pledge cleanliness in their daily lives.

During the visit, the Mayor also inspected sanitation facilities, waste collection systems, and drain maintenance in the locality. He directed officials to strengthen waste management measures and ensure a hygienic environment for residents.

Zone chairman Puneet Sharma reaffirmed the civic body’s commitment, stating, “Our goal is to make Shahdara North Zone an ideal clean area, and we are continuously striving towards it.”

The initiative in Ghonda is part of the broader campaign launched by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to build civic participation, enhance waste management, and foster a culture of cleanliness across the city.