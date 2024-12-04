Mayor launches new waste management facility in Shahdara

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar inaugurated a newly constructed Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) in Ward No. 240, Joharipur, Shahdara North Zone, on December 3. Local councilor Shri Roshan Lal Sagar, Ms. Poonam Nirmal, Chaudhary Jaswant, and senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were in attendance.

The Mayor highlighted that the FCTS, which will process waste from three nearby wards, marks a significant step toward modernizing Delhi’s waste management system. “Phasing out dhalav ghars and introducing FCTS will ensure proper garbage disposal, eliminate open waste spillage, and enhance cleanliness,” he said. Shri Kumar also emphasised the importance of public

participation in maintaining clean surroundings.

During the inauguration, Mahesh Kumar lauded the efforts of Roshan Lal Sagar, attributing the establishment of the FCTS in Joharipur to his dedication. The Mayor further inspected the area’s main road and issued directives to improve the local cleanliness infrastructure.

Reaffirming the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to making Delhi a garbage-free city, Kumar stated, “MCD is working in mission mode to achieve this goal. Keeping Delhi clean is our primary responsibility, and councilors across the city are striving hard to fulfill it.”