Mayor lauds commendable participation in byelections

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Sunday extended his gratitude to residents of the Capital for what he described as a “commendable” turnout in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections held across 12 wards. The Mayor lauded citizens for participating with enthusiasm and reaffirmed his confidence in a strong mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party when results are declared.

In a statement, Singh acknowledged the administrative preparations that ensured smooth polling, crediting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her leadership in overseeing the civic machinery and enabling a seamless electoral process. He noted that the coordinated efforts of MCD officials and the Delhi administration reflected the city’s commitment to orderly and transparent civic elections.

Thanking voters for their trust, he said the public response strengthened the BJP’s resolve to deliver improved governance and stronger civic infrastructure. A favourable mandate, he added, would accelerate development work across the city and allow the Corporation to expand essential services with greater efficiency.

Singh expressed optimism, saying BJP remains committed to transparent governance, improved services, and welfare, inspired by public support to build a cleaner, better-governed Delhi.