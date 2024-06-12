Mayor inspects toll plaza at the Safiabad border

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday inspected the toll plaza at the Safiabad border and interacted with the locals to understand the difficulties they



faced due to the location of the toll plaza.

The location of the toll plaza is in a densely populated area in Delhi, near three schools, about a Kilometer from the border of Delhi. The locals informed the Mayor of the inconveniences they faced due to the location of the toll plaza. They informed her of heavy traffic jams, the unorganised parking of HMVs on the roadside and the unavoidable tardiness of the children in reaching school due to these traffic jams.

Shelly Oberoi instructed the Zonal Deputy Commissioner and the other officials to take action to resolve the issues faced by the locals immediately and also assured the residents that a meeting would be held at the earliest with the stakeholders to shift the toll plaza to another location and subsequently permanently resolve the issues faced by the locals.