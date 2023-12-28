Mayor inspects Sultanpuri-B Ward

Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected Sultanpuri-B Ward in Rohini Zone on Wednesday, visiting Corporation schools, toilet complexes and others.

She went to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Primary girls’ and boys’ school in Block D, where she witnessed students sitting on the floor. Following this, she instructed for benches to be arranged and removal of vehicles and debris from the front of the school. She also visited MCD schools in other blocks, checked on the progress of the repair work, interacted with parents and inspected the school premises. Additionally, she tasted the food provided to children during their mid-day meals.

“Closed and dilapidated community toilets should be demolished and new toilets should be built. The toilet complexes which are causing problems to the public should be removed. There are two dhalaos located at a distance of 50 metres in the ward that should be closed,” directed Oberoi.

She also asked for the construction and demolition waste in the ward to be removed, along with encroachments in parks.

During her inspection, the Mayor was accompanied by Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mukesh Ahlawat, local councillor, Daulat Pawar, Councillor, Bobby, Rohini Zonal Deputy Commissioner, Nidhi Malik and other officers.