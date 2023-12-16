Mayor inspects newly built MCD school

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the newly constructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Primary School building at Vishnu Garden on Friday, accompanied by Area Deputy Commissioner, Sandeep Kumar, Area Councillor, Meenakshi Chandela, Councilor Sunil Chadha and other senior officials.

The four storey school building has 9 classrooms, a hall, 8 toilet blocks and is earthquake resistant. It also has provisions for fire safety, solar panelled roof, rain water harvesting and other amenities. The project cost Rs 1.84 crores and has been completed. It will be made accessible to the public in January 2024.

During her inspections, the Mayor instructed officials to arrange for modern facilities, new dual desks, white boards in the classroom, along with trees and greenery. They were also directed to install small gates for student safety.

Other school buildings in Indira Park, Vishnu Garden, Paschim Puri, Madipur JJ Colony, Prem Nagar, Bawana, and Mukandpur Saraswati Vihar have also been constructed and will be inaugurated soon, informed Oberoi.