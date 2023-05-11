Mayor inspects MCD’s waste to energy plant in Tehkhand

In a bid to tackle Delhi’s mounting garbage crisis, the government has decided to expand the Tehkhand Waste to Energy Plant by 50 per cent, a crucial component of the waste management infrastructure which will enable the conversion of 3,000 metric tons of waste into electricity.

The expansion will result in a corresponding 50 per cent increase in electricity generation and enable 50 per cent more waste disposal. Presently, the plant produces electricity from 2,000 metric tonnes of garbage per day.

Delhi’s Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi conducted an on-ground inspection of the Tehkhand Waste to Energy Plant and assessed the current operations and identified areas for improvement in order to maximise the plant’s potential.

The Tehkhand Waste to Energy Plant generates electricity from 2,000 metric tons of garbage daily. Dr Oberoi announced the installation of a new boiler capable of processing an additional 1,000 metric tons of waste which will boost electricity generation and contribute significantly to reducing the city’s waste accumulation.

During the inspection, the Mayor also reviewed the work of the Engineered Sanitary Landfill (SLF) being developed on 32 acres right next to the plant. Officials said that around 2,000 metric tonnes of solid waste is being processed daily in the plant. Fresh waste is used in the plants, helping landfill sites in reducing their load. “The decision to increase the capacity of the Tehkhand Waste to Energy Plant exemplifies our dedication to making Delhi a garbage-free city,” the Mayor said.