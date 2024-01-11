Mayor inspects Kondli Ward 194

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected Kondli Ward 194 under the Marathon Inspection Initiative, along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in charge, Durgesh Pathak on Thursday.



The initiative was announced by the Mayor, Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal at the beginning of January, 2024 under the campaign, “Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf”.

It was launched on Wednesday. The objective is to clear all Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) by the first week of March. During these months, the MCD leaders will inspect all wards across the 12 zones of Corporation jurisdiction.

“Our objective is to make Delhi the cleanest capital of the world. Concessionaires in Municipal Corporation of Delhi are not working properly and many complaints are being received against them and they will be blacklisted soon. When our government came to power, about 750 garbage vulnerable points were identified whereas now only 8-10 points are left. These will be abolished in the next 10-15 days,” said Pathak.

The Mayor added that “There is still a need for further improvement in the sanitation system to make Delhi world class in cleanliness. There is a need to improve the cleanliness system in the Kondli area. Negligence in cleanliness will not be tolerated.”

During their inspection, the Corporation leaders were accompanied by Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh, Councillor, Priyanka Gautam and

Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Sirohi along with other senior leaders.