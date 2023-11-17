Mayor inspects Chhath ghats

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi took charge to ensure preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival. Her inspection spanned across the Chhath ghats in Dabri ward 117, Sagarpur ward 118, and Manglapuri ward 119 within the Najafgarh Zone.



Focusing on the Surya Upasana ghat in Dabri ward, Mayor Oberoi emphasised the crucial need for cleanliness and adequate lighting at the Chhath Puja Venue. Immediate directives were issued to officials to swiftly clear debris and ensure an appealing atmosphere for the forthcoming festivities.

With assurance in place, Mayor Oberoi highlighted the readiness of Chhath ghats across all wards in Delhi. A significant allocation of forty thousand rupees per ward, covering 250 wards, has been earmarked by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the meticulous maintenance of Chhath ghats.

Mayor Oberoi reiterated the commitment of the Delhi government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Arvind

Kejriwal, to provide holistic facilities for various cultural celebrations including Diwali, Eid, Guruparv, and

Chhath Puja.

The Mayor’s inspection extended to Manglapuri and Sagarpur wards, where she engaged with local

residents to understand and address their concerns regarding the Chhath festival. Immediate directives were issued to officials to ensure pristine sanitation arrangements at the Chhath Puja venues in

these wards.

In a move to closely monitor the festival’s arrangements, AAP MLAs and local councillors have been vested with responsibilities in their respective wards. Additionally, ward-level Chhath Puja committees have been established to enhance coordination among residents during this joyous occasion.