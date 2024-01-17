Mayor inspects Chhatarpur, Mehrauli constituencies

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted an inspection of the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in charge Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday, as part of the Marathon Cleanliness Inspection initiative under “Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf” campaign.



Multiple areas in the Chhatarpur constituency were inspected, and problems regarding garbage were discussed with the concerned officials. The MCD leaders also visited Bhati areas, and spoke to sanitation workers and the citizens for feedback on the progress.

The local councillor apprised the Mayor of garbage being dumped along the main road near Jonapur village which is causing the local residents problems.

“MCD has decided to install FCTS machines along the Chattarpur 100 feet road in this regard. Garbage will be collected from every house and dumped at a marked dumping place,” mentioned the Mayor.

She also visited a dhalao ghar inSanjay Colony at Bhati Mines, where directed the officials to strengthen the infrastructure of the open grounds and remove illegal encroachments.

“This is the fourth day of this marathon cleanliness inspection and this program will continue for 50 days. We have walked 32 kilometres so far and are getting positive feedback from people regarding cleanliness. Recently during the inspection we learned from the people that the cleanliness system has become better than before. Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and councillors are visiting all the areas and solving every type of problem as soon as possible,” said Durgesh Pathak.

They were accompanied by Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Kartar Singh tanwar, Councillors, Pinky Tyagi, Umed Singh, and Sunder Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Naveen Aggarwal and other corporation officials, during the Marathon Inspection.

The initiative was launched on January 11, 2024 with the objective to eliminate all Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) by the first week of March.