Mayor inaugurates new medical facilities at Swami Dayanand Hosp

New Delhi: Mayor of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, inaugurated a range of new medical facilities at Swami Dayanand Hospital, including three advanced X-ray machines, two physiotherapy machines, a minor operation theatre, and a water cooler. The upgrades aim to strengthen primary healthcare services for underprivileged communities.

During his visit, the Mayor interacted with patients, inspected hospital premises, and reviewed sanitation, medicine availability, and staffing. The hospital’s Medical Superintendent raised concerns over a shortage of nurses, to which the Mayor suggested using interns from MCD’s nursing college to bridge the gap. “We must find effective solutions within available resources,” he said. Accompanied by Shahdara North Zone Chairman Puneet Sharma and Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar, the Mayor reiterated the BJP-led MCD’s commitment to delivering accessible and quality healthcare.

Later, Singh held a review meeting at the Shahdara North Zone office to assess monsoon readiness. While 90 per cent of desilting waste has reached designated sites, officials noted logistical hurdles in transporting it to landfills due to a limited number of trucks. The Mayor instructed departments to expedite the process and address other civic issues.