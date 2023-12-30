Mayor holds meeting with officials to review work of removing GVP

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi met with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to review the progress on removing the city’s Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs)



on Friday.

158 GVPs were initially identified in late September, 2023 across the 12 zones under MCD jurisdiction.

The Corporation leaders had initially promised that these vulnerable points will be eliminated by Diwali, but the process has been delayed, and is yet to see completion.

During the meeting, the Mayor was apprised of the challenges faced that were causing the delay in each zone.

She has directed the officials to ensure that the GVPs are eliminated within the stipulated time, and dustbins be placed in their stead.

Till the work is done, she has asked them to ensure that the garbage is not spread on the roads which may block the traffic and inconvenience citizens.

The ones which cannot be removed completely, need to be disposed of regularly.

‘Our aim is to make Delhi garbage free. Any challenge coming in this work will be dealt with firmly.

I will soon hold a joint meeting with Zonal Deputy Commissioners and Sanitation Department officials in this regard, ‘ said Oberoi, adding that her government’s aim is to provide a clean and beautiful city to

the citizens.

The Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi is also expected to visit the different areas of Delhi to confirm the progress of

GVP removal.