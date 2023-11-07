Mayor holds meeting with DCs across 12 zones on GRAP stage IV

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners across 12 zones on Monday, issuing instructions to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the city’s air quality index (AQI) peaks.



‘We have identified 13 hotspots in 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The air quality index is highest at these places. Along with identifying hotspots, work is being done to deal with pollution there. Surveillance teams have been formed by the Corporation. There are about 517 surveillance, in which 1,100 employees and officers have been appointed. Monitoring on the ground has also increased,’ informed the Mayor.

She added that bans have been placed on anything that may contribute to the pollution like open burning of garbage, dumping construction and demolition waste (C&D), and all construction work, except for emergencies. If any violations are found during inspection, challans of Rs 10 lakh are being issued in cases of C&D waste, and Rs 25,000 for open burning.

Each ward has also been provided with Rs 20 lakhs each to take action against the rising pollution and purchase dust suppressants. Officials have been deployed on the ground along with water sprinklers, anti-smog guns and jetting machines. There is also round the clock monitoring to ensure the GRAP guidelines are followed and actions are being taken against polluters.