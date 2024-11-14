Mayor hands over job appointment letter to son of deceased sanitation worker

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday visited the family of late Swachhata Sainik, Surender, from Najafgarh and handed over an appointment letter for a job on compassionate grounds to his son, Saurabh. The appointment was for a permanent sanitation worker position within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Surender, who passed away in September while on duty near the Sai Baba Temple in Najafgarh, was a sanitation worker. Along with the job offer, Oberoi presented a letter detailing the terminal benefits of Rs 30.7 lakh to the family.

The Mayor, accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (LAC) Najafgarh Zone Omkar Rajendra Gundage, and senior MCD officials, claimed the Aam Aadmi Party’s commitment to supporting the families of sanitation workers. Oberoi remarked that this is the fifth case since the AAP took power in MCD where the dependent of a deceased employee has been offered a job on compassionate grounds.

“Sanitation workers are the backbone of the MCD, and we stand with their families in times of grief,” she said.