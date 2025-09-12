Mayor hails sanitation staff in ‘Koode Se Azadi’ drive review

NEW DELHI: Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Wednesday held a review meeting with sanitation workers of all zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as part of the ongoing ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ campaign. The Mayor lauded the tireless efforts of Safai Karamcharis, describing them as the “backbone of MCD’s sanitation system,” and emphasised their crucial role in making Delhi clean and livable.

The review meeting, held at the Civic Centre, was attended by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Standing Committee Deputy Chairperson Sundar Tanwar, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, senior officials, and zonal sanitation staff.

Singh expressed confidence that the sanitation workers would continue their dedicated efforts during the upcoming Swachhta Pakhwada, which will conclude on October 2. He stressed that their commitment was key to ensuring a clean and green Delhi.

Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav underscored the importance of cleanliness as a collective responsibility. “The campaign under the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission has achieved its objectives due to public participation and the hard work of sanitation staff,” he said.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma highlighted that while sanitation workers were making every effort on the ground, the participation of citizens was essential to keep streets garbage-free.

Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi directed zonal sanitation teams to identify at least five garbage-vulnerable points in every ward, targeting over 10,000 sites for clearance within two weeks. Commissioner Ashwani Kumar praised sanitation workers, while civic leaders urged citizens’ support, stressing MCD-public partnership as key to achieving sustained cleanliness across Delhi’s challenging areas.