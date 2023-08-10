Mayor: Guards soon to be deployed in all MCD-run schools

New Delhi: Guards will soon be deployed in all MCD-run schools to ensure safety and security of children, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Thursday.



She held a meeting with teachers’ organisations at the Civic Centre here. During the meeting the mayor listened to the various problems and demands of teachers.

For ensuring safety and security of students studying in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools, “guards will soon be appointed in all the schools,” she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the MCD.

The mayor said data entry operators will also be appointed in all schools, to “free teachers from non-academic work”.

Oberoi assured teachers that a portal for transfer of teachers will be opened soon.

She also said arrears of teachers would be “cleared at the earliest”.

Mayor Oberoi said issues of contract teachers serving in the corporation for a long time will also be considered.

The teachers apprised her about the problem of “non-deposit of NPS deduction money in the NPS Fund for the last almost one year”, to which Oberoi directed zonal offices to send a report on it.

She said efforts are being made to set up libraries and smart classrooms in schools through CSR funds after talking to the officials of the Indian Bank. She requested all teachers to wholeheartedly teach students studying in MCD schools and contribute to the all-round development of children.

Meanwhile, the mayor also inspected a cleanliness drive in Fateh Nagar ward in West Zone of the MCD.