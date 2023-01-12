Mayor election likely on Jan 30

After clashes between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP during the maiden House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 6, the elections for the post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee will be delayed further.

As per MCD officials, Special Officer Ashwani Kumar who was appointed in May to look after the operations of the deliberative wing of MCD — will continue his work until Mayoral elections take place.

An official from the MCD confirmed that the Municipal Secretary sent files seeking a new date for the elections of the Mayor and other posts on Wednesday to the Delhi government. They added that they will mention that the presiding officer Satya Sharma was already administered the oath by the district magistrate. They further added that only one nominated alderman was called to be sworn-in but before the oath could be completed,

AAP leaders started protesting and the House broke into

ruckus. The officials from

MCD have recommended January 30 as the date for the next House session.

“We have proposed a new date for holding the new session of the House during which the Mayoral election is to be carried out. The letter seeking approval of this proposed date is likely to be sent to the L-G House today,” an official source said.

As per senior officials, after approval from the Delhi government, the files will be forwarded to the L-G office and the L-G will take further decision on the next date of the House. Additionally, despite being sworn in, Satya Sharma will not stay on as the Presiding Officer, the L-G will be nominating a new name. The Delhi government will be sending its recommendation to the L-G House for the presiding officer again but the final say will be of the L-G as mandated.

Since the anti-defection act does not apply to mayoral elections, councillors are free to vote for whichever candidate of any party, AAP won the civic polls by winning 134 seats and BJP has 105 seats, Congress has 9 and there are two independent councillors as well.