Mayor distributes scholarships, aids to 500 underprivileged students

New Delhi: Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Sunday attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Tarun Mitra Parishad as the Chief Guest, reaffirming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s commitment to inclusive social welfare. The programme was organised at Pyarelal Bhawan, ITO, and brought together social workers, public representatives and beneficiaries from across the city.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor lauded the sustained contribution of Tarun Mitra Parishad in the fields of education, women’s empowerment and disability support. He underlined that meaningful social change is possible only when government efforts are complemented by active participation from voluntary and community-based organisations. Congratulating the Parishad on completing 50 years of service, he assured continued support for initiatives aimed at uplifting children, women and persons with disabilities.

As part of the welfare programme, the Mayor distributed scholarships, supplementary textbooks, stationery and track suits to more than 500 underprivileged students, providing a much-needed boost to their educational journey. In a parallel outreach effort, wheelchairs, artificial limbs and polio callipers were distributed to persons with disabilities, while needy women were provided with battery-operated electric sewing machines to support livelihood generation and self-reliance. Ashok Kumar Jain, founder of Tarun Mitra Parishad, highlighted five decades of service and announced ₹50,000 medical insurance for each student; guests praised the organisation’s focus on vulnerable communities.