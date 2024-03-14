Mayor directs probe against former Hardayal Library secretary for alleged graft

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday gave directions to launch an investigation in alleged misappropriation of funds by the former secretary of Hardayal Library, an official statement said.

The mayor has written to MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to investigate the matter after receiving complaints against BJP councillor and former secretary of the Hardayal Library, Poonam Parashar, according to the statement.

Parashar served as the secretary of Hardayal Library during 2021-22.

Addressing a press conference, Oberoi claimed she has received complaints against Parashar for misappropriation of funds and a demand for CBI inquiry in the matter. Parashar could not be reached out for an immediate reaction to the allegation.

“Several complaints have come to the mayor’s office through post against Poonam Parashar. Officials have been instructed to investigate these complaints,” statement read.