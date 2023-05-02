Mayor conducts a surprise inspection at Girdharlal Hosp

New Delhi: To improve health services provided by the MCD, Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi conducted a surprise inspection at Girdharlal Hospital located in Kamla Market on Monday.

During her inspection, she found out that the hospital has not had an ambulance and a driver for years now. Besides that, the hospital has been running with a 50 per cent shortage of doctors and hospital staff for the last many years. After the inspection, the Mayor gave instructions to the hospital administration to improve the health facilities immediately.

She took stock of the arrangements of the Gynecology OPD, Labour Room, Delivery Room, Registration Centre, Medicine Distribution Centre, Laboratory, Unani and Homeopathy Dispensary, etc. inside the

hospital.

The Mayor, while instructing the officers, said that arrangements for radiologists and anesthesiologists should be made on priority basis. The absence of an ambulance in the hospital for so many years was a shocking revelation for her.