Mayor calls for strict action against unlicensed spas, hotels, restaurants

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar convened a meeting on Thursday with the Municipal Health Officer (MHO) and Deputy Health Officers (DHOs) from all 12 zones to address pressing issues concerning the city’s Public Health Department. The meeting, also attended by Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, and MHO Dr. Lallan Ram Verma, focused on tackling the rise of illegal spa centers, unlicensed OYO hotels, and unauthorised restaurants across Delhi.

Mayor Kumar emphasized the urgent need for the Public Health Department to enforce stringent measures against these unauthorized establishments, which he claimed cause significant inconveniences for local residents. He pointed out that such businesses operate without proper approvals, licenses, or the required safety measures, leading to health and safety risks, as well as substantial revenue losses for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Mayor instructed the MHO and DHOs to formulate a comprehensive action plan to crack down on these illegal operations. He stressed that unauthorised spa centers and unregulated hotels like OYO create problems for citizens and are a significant burden on public health and safety regulations.

Unlicensed restaurants cause major financial losses for MCD by evading fees and taxes.