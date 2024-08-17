Mayor, Atishi interact with MCD school principals after training from IIM Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Education minister Atishi on Friday interacted with 47 school

principals of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) who received training at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

The program was organised at the office of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here. During the event, the school principals shared their training experiences and discussed in detail the teaching techniques, school management, human resources,

leadership development

and other experiences taught at the IIM-Ahmedabad with Oberoi and Atishi.

Addressing the interaction session, Atishi said the purpose of sending the principals of the corporation schools to

the IIM for training is to build capacity in them so that they can use their leadership qualities effectively. “We want that MCD schools can also be made into excellent educational centers like IIM institutes,” she added.

Oberoi on her part said the MCD inspired by the Delhi government schools has also started revolutionary changes in the field of education in the civic body schools. “MCD schools were earlier considered neglected. There was a lack of resources in corporation schools. Now the work of rejuvenation of corporation schools is being done on a war footing,” she added.

Addressing the principals, the mayor said that after training at IIM-Ahmedabad,

“now is the time for you to pass on the benefits of your learning to the children”.