Mayor asks MCD commissioner to clean Delhi before Diwali

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar to clean the city ahead of Diwali and remove any kind of defacement from public property.

Oberoi has asked Kumar to pass an order to remove hoardings, wallpapers and stickers from across the city under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

In a letter to the commissioner on Friday, Oberoi wrote, “As you know the Diwali festival is fast approaching, but cleanliness in Delhi is not up to the mark. There are a lot of hoardings wallpapers, stickers, all over Delhi, giving it a shabby look.”

“It is, therefore, desired that you may pass an order under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and give instructions to the concerned officials to take appropriate action to make Delhi neat and clean before the Diwali festival.”

The AAP dispensation in MCD, on a war footing, has launched cleanliness drives and repair works ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital.

The civic agency has increased its efforts on garbage collection, road repairs, and pollution control for the upcoming elections.

Delhi Assembly polls are due in February 2025.