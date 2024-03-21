Mayor: Action to be taken against unauthorised parking facilities

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation will take action against all parking facilities operating without permission.

Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) headquarters here, Oberoi released a list of 403 parking lots that are authorised to function across 12 zones under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Parking remains a significant concern affecting both residents and transportation in the city. During the previous BJP governance, illegal parking facilities proliferated across the city,” Oberoi said.

“We have now released a comprehensive list of authorised parking facilities. Any parking not included in this list is deemed illegal and appropriate action will be taken against them,” she added.

The mayor also announced a dedicated email address —complaintcell@gmail.com — for the public to report unauthorised parking activities.

Responding to the allegation and rebuking the Aam Aadmi Party for shifting the blame, leader of opposition Raja Iqbal said, “Under BJP’s 15-year tenure in the MCD, parking arrangements were managed properly but during AAP’s tenure illegal parking has become rampant

in even small areas. Blaming others for their failure cannot absolve them from their responsibility.”

According to the civic body, it has 53 authorised parking lots in South Zone, 59 in Central Zone, 12 in Najafgarh, 25 in West Zone, 41 in City SP Zone, 59 in Karol Bagh, 10 in Civil Lines, 21 in Rohini, 26 in Keshav Puram Zone, 64 in Shahdara South and 33 in Shahdara in North.