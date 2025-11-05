Mayoor School selected for UN Impact Summit

NOIDA: Mayoor School, Noida, has been selected among the top eight schools globally to participate in the 9th Edition of the 1M1B Impact Summit 2025, to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva on November 7.

It is the only school from Uttar Pradesh to receive this honour, joining institutions from Delhi, Haryana, and Dubai. A team of six Class XII students and one from Class X will present their project on “Ocean and Water Health – SDG 14”. Principal Alka Awasthi said the selection reflects the students’ innovation and global awareness. The summit offers a platform for young changemakers to present sustainability solutions before global leaders.