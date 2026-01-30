Max temperature in Delhi hits 17.9 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi experienced chilly weather on Thursday, with the maximum temperature settling at 17.9 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsiusbelow the seasonal average, the meteorological department said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms between January 31 and February 2. Station-wise data showed that day temperatures across Delhi-NCR remained below normal, with Palam recording the sharpest departure.

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 11.0 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal but 1.6 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day’s 12.6 degrees Celsius.

At Palam, the maximum temperature stood at 15.3 degrees Celsius, 6.8 notches below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, 1.0 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below normal and the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above normal. At the Ridge, the maximum temperature was logged at 18.5 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 10.1 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 226 in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.