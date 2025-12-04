Max temp dips to 23.7 deg C, Capital sees its coldest Dec day so far this year

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its coldest December day so far on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 23.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees below normal.

IMD predicted moderate fog on Thursday, with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 6

degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow morning fog and isolated cold wave conditions. Surface winds are expected from the west at 10 km/h in the morning, shifting northwest at the same speed during the afternoon, evening, and night.