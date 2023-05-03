Max temp at 28.3 deg C

New Delhi: A day after heavy rain lashed many parts of Delhi, the maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, 11 notches below normal, the weather office said.

Monday was the second coolest day of May in 13 years when the maximum temperature was registered at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Tuesday was the third day on the trot when the maximum temperature settled at 10 degrees below normal during the summer season.