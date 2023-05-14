Max temp 2 notches above season’s average

new delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, it said.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm towards the afternoon or evening and strong surface winds during day time for Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 42 and 23 degree Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, the IMD

said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 57 per cent and 26 per cent.