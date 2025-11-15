MAV launches toolkit to curb vaping among schoolchildren

New Delhi: Children’s Day carried a strong message this year as Mothers Against Vaping (MAV) launched a new educational toolkit to warn students about the dangers of new-age nicotine products, including vapes, gums and pouches. The initiative, titled ‘Our Future, Our Fight,’ was held at Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School, Mandir Marg, where more than 500 students from Classes 8 to 12 participated. The event used interactive and creative methods such as a Nukkad Natak by National School of Drama artists, a poster-making competition, a march past and an awareness session led by a pulmonologist.

Chief guest Dr Atul Goel and Guest of Honour DCP Jitendramani Tripathi urged students to stay vigilant against deceptive marketing and emphasised the importance of early awareness to

prevent addiction.