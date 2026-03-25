Maths: Tax-led Rs 1.03L-cr plan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday detailed the financing structure of Delhi’s Rs 1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026-27, stating that the exchequer will be supported through a mix of tax revenues, central grants and market borrowings.



Out of the total Budget, Rs 62,550 crore has been earmarked for schemes, programmes and projects, while Rs 41,150 crore has been allocated towards establishment expenditure. The revenue Budget stands at Rs 72,900.28 crore and the capital Budget at Rs 30,799.72 crore.

Gupta said the government expects to mobilise Rs 74,000 crore through its own tax revenues, with Goods and Services Tax (GST) contributing the largest share of Rs 43,500 crore. This will be followed by Rs 8,500 crore from VAT, Rs 11,000 crore from stamp duty and registration fees, Rs 7,200 crore from state excise, and Rs 3,800 crore from taxes on motor vehicles.

In addition, non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 900 crore. The government also expects Rs 3,931.16 crore from centrally sponsored schemes and Rs 968.01 crore as central assistance and other grants. Further inflows include Rs 591 crore from the Central Road Fund, Rs 1,500 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rs 100 crore from the National Disaster Management Authority, and Rs 1.90 crore for the Delhi Assembly project.

On the capital receipts side, Gupta said Rs 16,700 crore will be raised through market borrowings via the Reserve Bank of India. Additional funds include Rs 2,500 crore in interest-free loans under the SASCI scheme, Rs 380 crore from externally aided projects such as the Chandrawal project, and Rs 487.93 crore through recovery of loans. An opening balance of Rs 1,640 crore will also support the Budget.