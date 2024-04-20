Mastermind of Rajasthan Police website hack held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a cybercriminal for orchestrating a intricate fraud scheme, which involved hacking into the Rajasthan Police’s website and subsequently freezing of the bank accounts.



The police were tipped about the criminal through an anonymous source at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. The arrested accused was identified as Saurabh Sahu (38) resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to the Police, the accused was arrested following a meticulous operation by a dedicated team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police under the guidance of ACP Umesh Barthwal.

Sahu had been evading law enforcement since March 6, when he was identified as the mastermind behind the unauthorised access to a police email account used to manipulate bank account statuses and steal sensitive information.

The arrest came after a tip-off that Sahu would meet an associate in Delhi. Despite his attempt to flee, police successfully intercepted and detained him. The investigation revealed that Sahu had exploited his computer training to hack into systems and collude with detective agencies, charging up to Rs 20,000 for illegally obtained data. Despite past arrests, he resumed his illegal activities, underscoring the challenges in deterring cyber criminals with extensive networks.