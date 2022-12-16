Mastermind of multi-crore Ggm heist arrested

Gurugram: Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore heist here last year and accused in cases of murder and extortion, was arrested near the Delhi-Gurugram border on Thursday, a top special task force official said.



B Satheesh Balan, IG of STF, Gurugram, said Lagarpuria was travelling in a cab when he was nabbed.

Earlier, another official had said that the gangster was arrested from the Delhi airport.

The suspect hails from Lagarpur village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. He has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and kidnapping lodged against him in Delhi and

Haryana.

Absconding for the past seven years, Lagarpuria had a red corner notice issued against him by the Delhi Police.

The Haryana STF has been looking for him for the Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram. Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are accused in the case.

The incident had taken place on August 4 last year. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84 here, decamping with Rs 30 crore in cash. An office of a private company was being run from the flat.

Lagarpuria'a gang members Amit, alias Mitta, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi; Abhinav of Uttar Pradesh; and Dhare were arrested, after which they admitted to have stolen the cash on the directions of the gangster.