Master plan for Noida Film City finalised

Noida: The International Film City’s master plan to be developed in Jewar area of Greater Noida, in close proximity to Noida International Airport has been finalised and presented to the Yamuna Authority’s CEO Arun Vir Singh by film producer Boney Kapoor on Tuesday. Officials said that the Authority will evaluate and finalise the proposal to advance the project before the groundbreaking ceremony which is scheduled for January 2025, and preparations are being accelerated accordingly.

According to officials, a significant milestone was achieved when Boney Kapoor and “Bayview Projects,” a Bhutanese infrastructure firm, entered into a concession agreement with the Yamuna Development Authority to develop the film city.

“With the master plan now complete, construction of the initial phase will commence. The entire project is scheduled for completion within three years,” a senior YEIDA officer said.

Following the master plan submission, Kapoor said that the Noida Film City would surpass “Ramoji Film City” of Hyderabad in terms of modernity and convenience. He said, “We will provide all kinds of facilities for film stars and producers here. During shooting, actors often have to bring their chefs along, which proves to be very expensive. Such facilities will be developed here which will eliminate this problem.”

Kapoor highlighted that the Noida Film City will provide cost-effective, modern equipment to enhance filmmakers’ experiences.

The 230-acre initial phase is set for completion by January 2028. Kapoor mentioned that their next film will be shot there, with six to seven films starting in March 2025, including one at the new facility.

The Yamuna Authority has submitted the proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office, with Yogi Adityanath expected at the groundbreaking, which is scheduled for

confirmation this week.