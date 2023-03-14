Massive transformation in education sector: Govt

New Delhi: Education minister Atishi said that in the last eight years, the Delhi government has worked hard to bring massive transformation in the education system.



While speaking at a conference “Stories of Change - Changing Behaviours, Transforming Education Systems”, organised by SCERT Delhi and the Centre for Intrinsic Motivation the Minister said that along with infrastructural development, teacher training programs like the Teacher Development Coordinator (TDC) and Mentor Teacher programmes have played a pivotal role in transforming the education system.

She said that before her party formed the government people across the country thought that the condition of government schools in the country could never be improved and quality education is only provided in private schools.

The fact that now the Delhi government’s Dr Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence received nearly 1,00,000 applications for 4,600 seats is proof that Delhi’s education system has undergone a massive transformation and is providing quality education to children.

“8 years ago there used to be long queues outside private schools for admissions, but this has changed now. Parents have started believing in Delhi’s

public education system,” Atishi said.

Teachers were targeted for lack of facilities at schools and the poor infrastructure of schools demotivated students as well. “Researchers who came to the government said that only cash incentives can motivate teachers to work dedicatedly. But today it is a proud moment for everyone in Delhi’s Team Education that the mindset and behavioural change was introduced without any such policy,” she added.

Children studying in government schools of Delhi now proudly mention their government schools and such transformation has given parents, students and teachers their due respect and dignified life.