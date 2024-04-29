Massive support for AAP as Sunita Kejriwal leads roadshow in W Delhi

New Delhi: In a display of overwhelming support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, spearheaded a massive roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday.



The event, held on the bustling Mall Road (Lala Ganesh Dass Khatri Marg) of West Delhi, drew a formidable crowd rallying behind AAP and INDIA Alliance candidate Mahabal Mishra for the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The roadshow, adorned with vibrant AAP flags and ‘jhadu’ (broom, the party’s election symbol), exuded an atmosphere of fervent enthusiasm. Sunita Kejriwal, accompanied by AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra, received a rapturous welcome as drum beats reverberated through the air, and the presentation of a mace added to the ceremonial fervour.

Attendees, many sporting AAP caps and some even donning CM Arvind Kejriwal’s mask, echoed slogans of ‘We will give the answer to jail by vote’, reflecting their unwavering support.

Addressing the gathered multitude, Sunita Kejriwal spoke passionately, rallying the crowd with her resolute words. She asserted, “They have put your chief minister and my husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail for the last one month. So far, no court has pronounced him guilty. They are saying the investigation is on. If the investigation continues for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years.” She criticised the prevailing system, labelling it as “high-handedness and dictatorship.”

Expressing concern over her husband’s health, she disclosed, “He went to jail, his insulin was stopped. His blood sugar level crossed 300 marks. Do they (BJP-led central government) want to eliminate Kejriwal ji?” She highlighted CM Arvind Kejriwal’s commitment to public welfare, stating, “His fault is that he gave free electricity, ensured 24-hour supply, made schools for your children, Mohalla Clinics. And now, he will also give Rs 1,000 per month to women. That is why they arrested him.”

Emphasising Kejriwal’s indomitable spirit, she declared, “Your chief minister is a sher (lion). Nobody can bend Kejriwal ji, nobody can break him. He is the true son of Mother India.” Urging the electorate to exercise their voting rights, she implored, “Realize the strength of your vote. All of you have to go to vote on May 25. Promise, all of you will go to vote.”

Meanwhile, AAP and INDIA Alliance candidate Mahabal Mishra condemned CM Kejriwal’s arrest as a ploy to hinder his electoral campaign, asserting, “The BJP people are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity. That is why he has been implicated in a false case and put in jail.”

The roadshow witnessed fervent displays of solidarity, with supporters donning Kejriwal’s masks and chanting slogans. Flower petals showered upon Sunita Kejriwal, symbolising the community’s adoration.