Massive sanitation campaign held to boost hygiene & waste mgmt: MCD

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards maintaining hygiene and improving urban sanitation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out extensive cleanliness drives across several zones of the city on Saturday. The coordinated initiative saw active participation from sanitation workers, local residents, and officials from departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

In the Rohini Zone, the drive was conducted under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Rohini, covering areas from Rithala Metro Station to the Flood Control Drain. Around 90 sanitation workers participated in the operation, supported by loaders, auto tippers, and tractors. The campaign focused on removing accumulated waste and cleaning public spaces. Deputy Commissioner (Rohini Zone) said, “Cleanliness is a shared responsibility. Such drives help build community awareness and strengthen our collective effort to make Delhi cleaner.”

A similar exercise was held in the City SP Zone at Aruna Nagar and Majnu Ka Tila, where 130 sanitation workers were deployed under the supervision of senior MCD and GNCTD officials. The teams collected nearly 14 metric tonnes of garbage, ensuring the thorough cleaning of streets, residential colonies, and commercial stretches.

In the South Zone, a large-scale cleanliness drive covered Ekta Vihar Camp and adjoining areas including Tamil Sangam Marg, Somnath Marg, and Amar Shaheed Baba Genu Marg. The activity, jointly undertaken by MCD and PWD, involved 340 workers and extensive use of cleaning machinery, fogging machines, and water sprinklers. The drive was inaugurated in the presence of Hon’ble MLA Sh. Anil Sharma and Councillor Sh. Dharamveer.

An MCD spokesperson said the corporation remains “committed to creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier Delhi through regular and coordinated sanitation efforts.”