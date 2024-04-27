Massive parking tender fraud uncovered in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: A major scam involving the allocation of parking tenders has come to light in Delhi, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s RP Cell (Profitable Project Department) allegedly flouting regulations to award tenders.



The case pertains to allegations of fraudulence in awarding a parking tender to Sanjay Techno Pvt. Ltd. on a vacant plot behind the Select City Mall in Saket, South Delhi.

The matter has been escalated to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) after reaching the Saket Court and the Rouse Avenue Court. The CVC has instructed the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch to conduct an investigation. The CBI has initiated an inquiry into the roles of the Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, RP Cell’s Section Officer, and SHO of the Saket police station in this case.

In 2022, the RP Cell awarded Sanjay Techno Pvt. Ltd. a three-year tender for parking, with a monthly fee of about Rs 23 lakh, on a plot registered at an address in Bihar. Upon investigation, the tender was found to be deceptive. After winning the tender, parking attendants began extorting over twice the authorised fee, charging Rs. 40 per hour instead of the approved Rs. 20. Advocate Vikas Bakshi initially complained to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and DCP South. With no action taken, in August 2022, he filed a complaint in the Saket Court, directing the court to initiate proceedings against all responsible officials. The complaint alleged misconduct by parking attendants and their associates.

Following the court’s orders, in September 2022, the case was filed against responsible MCD and police officials under relevant sections, including threats to life and extortion. The court ordered that an officer of a rank above inspector should lead the investigation.

In response to the ACP’s report, the court stated that there was sufficient evidence in the case. They suggested that the complainant could file a case under the Anti-Corruption Act in the Special Court of Rouse Avenue. Meanwhile, Section Officer Vinod Kumar of the RP Cell appeared before the Saket Court, revealing that when they went to investigate the complaint against parking attendants, they also encountered misconduct.

The company, in whose favor the contract was awarded, was not registered at the Bihar address provided. It is reported that this company has secured tenders at several other locations in South Delhi under similar fraudulent circumstances. Many municipal officials are allegedly involved in this scam.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has requested approval from the MCD Commissioner to file a case against certain government officials.

The complainant also approached the Lokpal, prompting the Central Vigilance Commission to order a CBI investigation.