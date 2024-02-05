Massive Gold Smuggling Attempt Foiled by Guwahati Customs Division

Guwahati: The Customs officers of the Anti-smuggling Unit at Guwahati Customs Division intercepted and seized 12 gold bars and 5 gold coins, weighing a total of 1997.96 grams. The valuable contraband was recovered from an individual attempting to smuggle the precious metal on board the Guwahati-Bangalore Express at Platform No.4, Guwahati Railway Station, Assam, the officials said on Monday.



Acting on specific intelligence, customs officials identified and apprehended the suspect, who had ingeniously concealed the gold inside the waistline of his trousers. The individual, whose identity has not been revealed, was found to have the illicit items during a routine inspection, a Customs official mentioned.



Upon initial investigation, authorities determined that the detained person had transported the gold from Dimapur without the necessary legal documentation. The absence of licit documents raised suspicions, prompting the customs officers to further scrutinize the case.



The total value of the seized gold in this operation is estimated at an astounding Rs. 1,28,43,745 crore The interception is being hailed as a major victory in the ongoing battle against illegal smuggling activities.

The accused has been taken into custody, and an intensive investigation has been initiated to unravel the intricate details of the smuggling operation. Customs officials are working diligently to identify any potential accomplices and to ascertain the origins and destination of the smuggled gold.

