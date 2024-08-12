Massive fire at residential building in S Delhi’s Asola Enclave, 14 hurt

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning at a residential building in South Delhi’s Asola Enclave, leaving 14 people injured and causing significant property damage.

According to the Police reports, the fire started in a house near the local dispensary, quickly engulfing the stilt parking area.

Three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and arrived by 6:30 am to combat the flames. The fire had already spread to several vehicles, including six motorcycles and two scooters, as well as 10 electric meters.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the four-story building at Gali No. 2, Jagbir Colony, Asola, fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze is believed to have originated from a short circuit on the ground floor, which then spread rapidly through the building. The situation was further complicated by the presence of flammable materials in the stilt parking area.

Firefighters immediately began rescue operations, successfully evacuating 10 people from the building.

However, 14 residents, including six women, four children, and four men, sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns.

The injured were quickly transported to AIIMS Trauma Center and Safdarjung Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The fire was eventually brought under control, preventing further casualties and damage. The swift actions of the fire department played a crucial role in minimizing the impact of the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and to assess the damage.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by electrical faults in residential areas and the importance of regular maintenance and safety checks.