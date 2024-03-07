MASSH hospital introduces oncology department to combat rising cancer cases among Indian women

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, MASSH Hospital in New Delhi takes a significant stride in addressing the escalating cancer cases among Indian women with the inauguration of its Oncology Department. With women constituting 51 percent of all cancer diagnoses in India, the hospital's initiative underscores the pressing need for comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to women's health needs.



Breast cancer emerges as the predominant cancer type among Indian women, comprising 27 percent of all diagnoses, followed closely by cervical cancer at 13 percent. Globally, breast cancer claims over 6.85 lakh lives annually, with cervical cancer contributing to approximately 3.42 lakh deaths yearly, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).



In response to this burgeoning crisis, MASSH Hospital, renowned for its expertise in minimal access surgery and super-speciality care, extends its services with the launch of the Oncology Department. This expansion reflects MASSH's commitment to offering a holistic approach to cancer treatment, encompassing medicine, chemotherapy, advanced surgeries, and preventive measures.



Led by experienced oncologists, the department provides personalized treatment plans and comprehensive care for cancer patients. Equipped with cutting-edge imaging and pathology laboratories, as well as a multidisciplinary tumor board, MASSH ensures thorough case evaluations and tailored treatment strategies.



Dr Sachin Ambekar, Director of Minimal Access Surgery and Medical Director at MASSH Hospital, stresses the importance of early detection and screening in improving cancer outcomes. He highlights specific risk factors associated with breast and cervical cancers, emphasizing the role of preventive measures in mitigating cancer risks.



Moreover, MASSH prioritizes patient well-being by offering psychological support, nutritional counseling, pain management services, and palliative care. The hospital also facilitates participation in clinical trials, providing access to innovative treatments and contributing to cancer research advancements.

