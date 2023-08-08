Masked men pelt stones at house in Gurugram, no one injured

Gurugram: Three motorcycle-borne masked men pelted stones at a house here, damaging its windowpanes, and fled, police said on Monday.

No one was injured in the attack on the house of Ishtiqar Ahmed in Devilal Colony, Sector 9 that took place

on Sunday night. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in a nearby house, they said.

Police did not immediately link the incident to the communal tension in Gurugram district, where scattered incidents of violence have taken place after an attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in adjoining Nuh on July 31.

Three masked men pelted stones at Ishtiqar’s house around 11:30 pm last night when the family was asleep. Some windowpanes of the house were damaged in the incident. Some of the stones also went inside the house but no one was injured, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Ishtiqar, the masked men also pelted stones at the house opposite his.