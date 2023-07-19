‘Markswomen’: Delhi Police trains women SWAT commandos for G20

New Delhi: In a significant move towards enhancing security measures for the upcoming G20 Summit, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully trained a group of 19 women commandos as proficient ‘markswomen’.



These dedicated commandos will serve as the frontline sharpshooters for both the SWAT team and the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

This marks the first-ever batch of commandos to undergo such specialised training in shooting, delivered by a highly trained team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). The rigorous four-week “MARKSMAN” course, conducted at the ITBP’s training centre in RTC, Karera, Madhya Pradesh, during June and July 2023, proved to be a resounding success, an official said.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell said that during the course, the 19 women commandos from SWAT and the Delhi Police received comprehensive training in fundamental shooting principles and were expertly groomed as ‘markswomen’.

Notably, Constable Kiran emerged as the top performer, securing an outstanding score of 95 per cent. Constable Vaishali secured the second position with a commendable score of 77.5 per cent, while Constable Kavita secured the third position with an impressive score of 75 per cent. The best among them can now accurately hit a target as small as 4 cm from a distance of 100 yards.

The closing ceremony, held at the ITBP’s Training Institute in Madhya Pradesh, saw the presence of Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, SWAT, Special Cell, and Poornima Panthri, ACP, SWAT.

Surinder Khatri, DIG Head of the Institute, commended the women commandos for their unwavering discipline and exceptional dedication to their training.

Becoming a “Marksman/Markswoman” signifies a remarkable achievement for any uniformed personnel, and the female SWAT commandos expressed immense pride in their newfound skills. This professional shooting training course not only boosted their confidence but also empowered them for life, the official mentioned.

As the G20 Summit approaches, the Delhi Police remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest level of security to the foreign delegates. The inclusion of these highly trained markswomen in the SWAT team further strengthens the force’s capabilities and its dedication to maintaining safety and order during international events.