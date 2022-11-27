Market fire: 200 shops damaged, case registered

New Delhi: Around 200 shops were damaged in a massive fire at Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk as fire-fighters toiled to douse the blaze for the third consecutive day on Saturday, officials said.

Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot trying to bring the blaze under control, they said.

Most of the around 200 shops gutted in fire in the wholesale market dealt with electronic appliances, a senior police officer said, adding a case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against unknown people.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the Bhagirath Palace market on Saturday.

"With hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage and narrow lanes, such areas are dangerously prone to blazes," the LG tweeted. He said a

multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address these issues with the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Pahar Ganj and others. A report has been sought within 30 days, Saxena said.