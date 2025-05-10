Mark rooftops with Red Cross symbol, private hosps told

New Delhi: In a precautionary measure prompted by the escalating cross-border tensions, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has issued an urgent directive to all private hospitals and nursing homes. The directive mandates the painting of the Red Cross symbol on hospital rooftops and a series of preparedness steps, as part of Delhi’s emergency response protocol.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, pushing authorities to activate disaster readiness mechanisms. The DGHS’s Nursing Home Cell has stressed the urgency of compliance, citing Clause 14 of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, which outlines obligations of private healthcare facilities during disasters and public emergencies. According to the rules, hospitals are required to cooperate with the government in providing essential medical assistance and must not refuse treatment to critically injured patients under any circumstances.

In line with this provision, the DGHS has now instructed all registered private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi to prepare for any eventuality. This includes ensuring clear visibility of the Red Cross emblem on hospital rooftops, likely intended to distinguish medical facilities during aerial surveillance or in the event of conflict-related incidents.

Hospitals have also been asked to review their internal resources and infrastructure urgently. Authorities want all facilities to confirm the availability of specialists such as surgeons, anaesthetists, orthopaedicians, and burn specialists. Additionally, the status of ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen supply systems must be assessed and reported. Generator sets must be checked and maintained for round-the-clock readiness.

In a statement, the DGHS emphasised that these directives are not optional and must be adhered to without delay. A signed and scanned compliance report is to be submitted to the DGHS no later than 11 AM on May 11, 2025.

This move highlights the administration’s effort to coordinate healthcare services as part of a broader civil defense strategy, ensuring that Delhi’s medical infrastructure remains alert and capable of responding effectively in a crisis scenario.