Marginal dip: AQI shifts from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

New Delhi: Pollution levels in Delhi marginally dipped Tuesday morning and were recorded in the ‘very poor’ category after five consecutive days of ‘severe’ air quality, according to monitoring agencies.



As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 395 on Tuesday, bringing a marginal improvement from the 421 recorded on Monday.

Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous quality air.

Ghaziabad recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 342, Gurugram 364, Noida 355, Greater Noida 457 and Faridabad 374.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s Air Quality Early Warning System for the Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate and reach the ‘severe’ category on November 8. It is expected to be in the ‘very poor’ category on November 9 and November 10.

The region is likely to experience ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality for another five to six days, the Air Quality Early Warning System said.

“Predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed 04-12 kmph, mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening and mist/shallow fog in the morning on November 8. The

surface wind is likely to be coming from variable directions in Delhi bringing possibility of very light rain/drizzle towards night at one or two places on November 9,” it said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a recommendation to the NCCSA for the suspension of senior IAS officer and DPCC chairman Ashwani Kumar, for allegedly stopping a study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi and shutting down an anti-smog tower, government officials said.

Earlier, sources in the government had claimed that a file with the chief minister’s recommendation to suspend Kumar was sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval. However, the officials later said the matter had been placed before the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) as the Lt Governor’s involvement was not required at this stage. No immediate reaction was available from Kumar, who is also the principal secretary (home) and divisional commissioner in the Delhi government.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai had recently alleged that Kumar stalled a source apportionment study by IIT-Kanpur that was approved by the Delhi Cabinet and wrote to Kejriwal demanding his suspension.

Rai also accused the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman of stopping payment of Rs 2 crore for the operation and maintenance of the smog tower in Connaught Place due to which it

remained idle. He also wrote to the chief minister requesting him to suspend Kumar for his

“insensitive and irresponsible behaviour”.

Kumar is member secretary of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by the chief minister that takes a final call on disciplinary action against IAS officers in the Delhi government. Delhi Chief Secretary is the third member of the panel.

Refuting the charges against Kumar, sources in the DPCC said the smog tower was not yielding desirable results and did not have any impact on pollution remediation.

They also claimed that the source apportionment study seemed to suggest that

air pollution in Delhi was caused by external sources even when there were no incidents

of parali (paddy stubble) burning in winter. With pti inputs