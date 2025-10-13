Many residents vacate Signature View apartments as court-set deadline ends

NEW DELHI: Several residents of the Signature View apartments on Sunday vacated the residential society on the last day of the deadline set by the court.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar said that, as the deadline is over, residents will have to vacate the buildings.

“As the MCD has said earlier that water and power supply will be disconnected after Oct 12, many residents are leaving the society today, final numbers will be known only by night,” Amrendra Singh Rakesh, president of the RWA, stated. Situated in North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, the housing complex, built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted under a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme by 2011-12, has faced severe structural deterioration over the years.

There are around 336 high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) flats at the complex, which have developed severe structural issues over time, including deep cracks in walls and ceilings, raising safety concerns.

“There are around 90 residents who have not vacated the building until now,” Rakesh said further.

The DDA had issued a tender in March this year to demolish Signature View Apartments, which comprises a 336-flat complex and declared it structurally unsafe.