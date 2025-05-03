Man’s decomposed body found in Malviya Nagar, was ‘missing’

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented accommodation in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Subhabrata Ghosh Choudhury, originally from Bardhaman district in West Bengal, who was living in Khirki Extension. Subhabrata could not be reached for the last 3 - 4 days, as per the family. An alarm was sounded when his office called up his family members to inform them that he had not been coming to work for days. A family member based in Delhi paid him a visit and noticed the door closed from the inside. The police were informed, and on forcing open the door, they saw Subhabrata’s decomposed body lying on the floor. The site was sealed for forensic inspection by a forensic team, and the body was handed over for post-mortem inspection.

The reason for his death is still unclear at this point. The police have ordered a viscera analysis to find out the cause of his death, as no clear evidence of foul play or injury was detected in the initial investigation. Subhabrata had joined Delhi a couple of years back and was first associated with the news agency ANI. When he died, he was working for Kaizzen, a public relations agency based in Ahmedabad. His most recent post on LinkedIn, uploaded some weeks back, stated, “Self-motivation works when external forces don’t play spoilsport!” — which has led people to question his state of mind and if he was under stress. On Saturday, the body was released to the family, and the last rites were conducted. The authorities are now waiting for the viscera report.